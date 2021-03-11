Students of St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, participated in the inter-house group elocution competition. Students of Classes VI to X recited beautiful poems on mothers and motherhood to give unique and interesting perspectives on well-known and yet enigmatic subjects such as ‘Motherhood’. Principal George S Shear appreciated the efforts of students and expressed his views on the relevance and importance of the subject.
