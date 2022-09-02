Keeping in mind the foundation of effective communication; recital skills, EXPRESSIONS - an English Poetry Recitation Competition was held in the junior wing of St Xavier's High School, Panchkula. Children showcased the beauty of expressions, thoughts, feelings and rhythm through their talent and confidence with great vigour. Headmistress Cynthia Shear congratulated the winners and also said recitation activities helped students build confidence as they learn to speak more accurately and persuasively about any piece of writing.