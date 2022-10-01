St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The inaugural five-a-side Andrew J Gosain Memorial U-17 Boys Soccer Tournament 2022 came to an end at the school with St Xavier's Sr Sec School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, lifting the running trophy by defeating the school team by 3-1. All the three goals were scored by Ujwall. Best goalkeeper of the tournament was Hardik of St Xavier High School, Panchkula. The best player of the tournament was Ujwall of St Xavier's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh. I William, Chairman of St Xavier's Schools, gave away awards to the winners.