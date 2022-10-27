St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

To celebrate Diwali, the much anticipated event, Spectrum-Diwali Competition, was held in the junior wing of the school. Students participated with a lot of enthusiasm and put together their artistic, imaginative and creative skills. The entire school premises wore a festive look with vibrant rangoli, diyas and other embellishments. Headmistress Cynthia Shear wished everyone a happy and safe Diwali. She also encouraged the students to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali to save environment