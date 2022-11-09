St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

ICSE Inter-School Poetry Recitation Competition was held at the school. The participants included students from all the ICSE schools in the tricity. The Headmistress, Cynthia Shear, welcomed the participants and wished them good luck for the competition. The young poets enthralled the audience with their articulation and perfection of expressions while reciting poems. Winners were congratulated and felicitated by the Principal, George S. Shear.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...