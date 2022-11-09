St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

ICSE Inter-School Poetry Recitation Competition was held at the school. The participants included students from all the ICSE schools in the tricity. The Headmistress, Cynthia Shear, welcomed the participants and wished them good luck for the competition. The young poets enthralled the audience with their articulation and perfection of expressions while reciting poems. Winners were congratulated and felicitated by the Principal, George S. Shear.