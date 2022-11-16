St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

With an aim to bring an element of fun, excitement and creativity in mathematics, MATHEMANIA — a math quiz was held in the junior wing of the school. The main focus of the quiz was to develop logical thinking and mental ability of the students and also to expel fear of mathematics and create passion among them for the subject. Headmistress Cynthia Shear emphasised that such activities should be conducted frequently to enhance their mental abilities and to encourage their practical approach to mathematics.
