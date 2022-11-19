St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

The 12th Edition of Clive Shear Memorial 6-A-Side Cricket Tournament 2022 was organised by the school at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula. As many as eight schools from the Tricity participated in the tournament. I William, Chairman, St Xavier's Schools, inaugurated and declared the tournament open. Principal George S Shear welcomed the teams and encouraged them to give their best. The teams geared up to prove their mettle and displayed extraordinary skills. St Xavier's, Chandigarh, and Gurukul School, Panchkula, played an unmatched innings, defeating all the other teams reaching the finals. The Gurukul School went ahead and played amazingly, winning the match by 71 runs.
