St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

With the unique concept to bring out individual and collective talent of children, Ad Mad World was conducted in the junior wing of the school. The enthusiastic children came up with some wonderful jingles and advertisements that had the fun quotient and in the process some budding actors were also discovered. The children astonished everyone with their creativity and agility. Headmistress Cynthia Shear appreciated the children for coming up with great ideas in a short time and making the atmosphere lively.
