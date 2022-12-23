St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

Irene Shear Carol Singing 2022 was held on the premises. The foyer was decked up with stockings, bells, jars, bottles, wreaths and buntings. The celebrations began with the Lord's prayer by the school choir. Principal George S. Shear urged the children to love their neighbours and to become tolerant. Schools from the Tricity presented melodious carols on the occasion accompanied with attractive backdrops. Tiny tots of the junior school uplifted the spirits of the spectators with their energetic and enchanting performance.
