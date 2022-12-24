Christmas is the perfect time to celebrate the love of God. X-Masti ’22 was organised with great zeal and enthusiasm in the junior wing of the school. A special assembly showcasing Nativity was put up by the students. The elements of energy and momentum could be witnessed in the students through their power-packed dance performances. Christmas carols sung by the students echoed the school premises. Headmistress Cynthia Shear greeted everyone for putting up an incredible show. She also wished everyone Merry X-mas and a prosperous New Year. Meanwhile, A workshop on ‘Mobile de-addiction and building focus’ was held at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, to help children leaving the addiction of mobile phones and focus better on the task at hand. The speaker as Sahil Khanna. He discussed the harmful effects of addiction to mobile phones and how important building focus is. Many productive tips for the same were shared by him. A checklist was given to each child, which will help them gauge their attention span. The students of Class VIII and IX attended the session. At the end of the session, Principal George S Shear thanked the speaker and then addressed the students. He too gave them tips for becoming more focussed and doing better in life.