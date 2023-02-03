St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

An exhilarating competition 'write-out-loud' was held in the junior wing. The competition aimed at exploring, encouraging and enhancing the speaking skills and confidence of children. Participants showed great competitive spirit and creative bent of mind. The competition not only proved to be a great success in sensitising the young minds but also improving their oratory skills. Headmistress Cynthia Shear expressed great delight and observed that each participant exhibited a calm and confident spirit. She appreciated the participants for their laudable performances.