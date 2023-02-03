St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

An exhilarating competition 'write-out-loud' was held in the junior wing. The competition aimed at exploring, encouraging and enhancing the speaking skills and confidence of children. Participants showed great competitive spirit and creative bent of mind. The competition not only proved to be a great success in sensitising the young minds but also improving their oratory skills. Headmistress Cynthia Shear expressed great delight and observed that each participant exhibited a calm and confident spirit. She appreciated the participants for their laudable performances.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress
Asked to reply within 3 days as to why she should not be exp...