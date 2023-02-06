St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

With the key thought to improve the spelling and literary skills of children, "SPELL BEE" was organised in the junior wing of the school. Students challenged their vocabulary, spelling, communication and comprehensive skills as they made their way through various rounds of the competition. For students, it was a novel experience at academic brainstorming. Headmistress Cynthia Shear congratulated the winners and stressed the need for such competitions to promote creativity, learning and pronunciation, which in turn lead to the correct usage of English.
