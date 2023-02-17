St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

Students of the school bid a fond farewell to the outgoing students of Class X. The programme commenced with a prayer followed by encouraging words and good wishes by Sarita Mehra. Adil Jassal of Class IX presented a farewell speech for their seniors. A motivational documentary about positive attitude towards life was shown to students to lift their spirits. Captain Reetul Ahluwalia expressed her gratitude to the mentors for their invaluable contribution in making the journey a memorable one. Principal George S. Shear and Head Mistress Cynthia Shear wished the outgoing batch a bright and prosperous future.
