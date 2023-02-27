St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

Students bid farewell to the outgoing Class X. The programme commenced with a , which was followed by encouraging words and good wishes of Sarika Mehra. Adil Jassal of Class IX gave a farewell speech for the seniors. A motivational documentary about positive attitude towards life was shown to students to uplift their spirits. School Captain Reetul Ahluwalia expressed her gratitude to the mentors for their invaluable contribution in making their journey a memorable one. Principal George S. Shear and the Head Mistress Cynthia Shear wished the outgoing batch a bright future.
