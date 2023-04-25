St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

The investiture ceremony was held at the school. To inculcate the leadership qualities in students, a school prefect board was formed after interviewing the students. At the ceremony, a team of prefects was formally invested with authority and power. After invoking God's blessings with a prayer song, the official investiture ceremony started in which cabinet members and club representatives were honoured with badges. Principal George S Shear advised the Student Council Members to be humble. He congratulated them and said leadership did not mean enjoyment of one's power, rather, it was meant to empower others.