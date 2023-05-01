St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

Staff and students of the school got together to wish their Principal, George S Shear, on his birthday. The day's programme commenced with the school prayer. The students of all classes expressed their gratitude towards their Principal by presenting him hand-made birthday cards. There were song performances and group poems by all four houses. Thereafter, the school choir presented a song on the special occasion and the students presented a dance.The programme came to an end with the vote of thanks by the Principal. He urged the children not to imitate the western culture and be a proud Indian. He told them to be sincere not only in school but everywhere.