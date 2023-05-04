St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

International Labour Day was observed at the school. A special assembly was conducted in which the students were enlightened about the contribution of labourers to our society and how they are the key components of the growth of economy. Students expressed their gratitude to the helpers working in the school through poems and special speeches. Principal George S. Shear also appreciated the hard work put in by them and thanked them for their service.
