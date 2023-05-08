St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

To inculcate and encourage the feeling of confidence and presentation among tiny tots, a fancy dress competition was organised at the junior wing. Students were full of zeal and enthusiasm while presenting themselves on the stage. Tiny tots dressed up in different characters and spoke confidently on the characters. The competition brought amiable ambience and the judges retorted with their applause. Headmistress Cynthia Shear appreciated the efforts put in by students and parents to make the event a great success.