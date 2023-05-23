St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

The school organised an inter-house extempore competition for classes IX and X. Students actively participated in the competition and shared their views on diverse topics. The participants delivered their speeches with great confidence. The school Principal, Mr George S Shear, appreciated the efforts of the students and congratulated them.
