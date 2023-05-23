St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

To provide a platform for students to enhance their ability to think critically, express their ideas effectively, and develop confidence in public speaking, an Inter-house "Just a Minute" Competition was organised in the school. It was designed to challenge students' ability to think, articulate their thoughts concisely and present persuasive arguments within a limited timeframe. The students from classes VI to VIII had to speak for a minute without any preparation. The Principal, George S Shear commended the students for their outstanding performance. The competition was a great success not only in terms of showcasing the students' intellectual abilities, but also in nurturing their personalities.