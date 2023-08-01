St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

With a vision to develop interest in Hindi language and Indian culture among students, the junior wing of the school organised a Hindi Poetry Recitation Competition. The participants mesmerised everyone with their beautiful expressions, memorisation, voice modulation and clarity in Hindi language. Headmistress Cynthia Shear applauded and appreciated the performance of each participant. She also encouraged the students to take part in such competitions to develop confidence and communication skills with gestures.
