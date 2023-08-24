St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Independence Day by conducting a special assembly where students were enlightened about the freedom fighters and their contribution to the Indian freedom struggle. Students expressed themselves through poems, songs and a speech. Hindi calligraphy and essay-writing competitions were also organised for the students in which they participated enthusiastically. Principal George S Shear appreciated the students with full spirit of nationalism.
