St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

Keeping in mind the foundation of effective communication and recital skills, Expressions - English Poetry Recitation Competition was held in the junior wing of the school. Children showcased the beauty of expressions, thoughts, feelings, rhyme and rhythm through their talent and confidence with great vigour. Headmistress Cynthia Shear congratulated the winners and said recitation activities help students build confidence as they learn to speak more accurately and persuasively about any piece of writing.
