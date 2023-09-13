St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day by conducting a special assembly where students made their teachers feel special by singing a group song, reciting a beautiful poem and delivering a wonderful speech to show their gratitude towards the hardworking nation builders. One child also made everyone giggle by performing a hilarious piece of stand-up comedy. School Principal George S Shear appreciated the efforts made by the teachers.
