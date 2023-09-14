St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

In an endeavour to make general knowledge an exciting, interesting and fascinating study, Test-O-Pedia — GK quiz — was conducted in the junior wing of the school. The quiz consisted of multiple rounds. The questions put forth to the teams were intriguing and exciting. The students participated with great enthusiasm. The participants as well as the audience thoroughly enjoyed the event. Headmistress Cynthia Shear appreciated the enthusiasm shown by the students.

#Panchkula