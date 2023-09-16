St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

A workshop on “Mobile de-addiction” was conducted at the school for the students of Class VII-VIII. The objective of the workshop was to help students leave mobile phones and focus better on the task at hand. The speaker, Ujjawal, discussed the harmful effects of addiction to mobile phones and how important building focus is. Many productive tips for the same were given by him. Students actively interacted with him. Principal George S. Shear thanked the speaker and then addressed the students and gave them tips for becoming more focused.
