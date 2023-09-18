St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

A Hindi poetry recitation competition, ‘Kavyamanchan’, was organised in the school auditorium to celebrate Hindi Divas with the message of keeping the country’s every corner clean through their vehement recitals. They also emphasised the Gandhian philosophy ‘Sanitation is more important than independence’ through their emphatic poems. Students impressed upon the judges by using appropriate pitch, inflection and expression in their recitation. The message of ‘Cleanliness and personal hygiene’ was well received by the audience. The young poets received thunderous applause from their fellow friends.

#Panchkula