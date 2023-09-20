St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

An Inter-House Power-Point Competition was held at the school. Students of Class IX-X participated in the competition. The topic was “Clean and green make a perfect pair”. The criteria of judgement was content, innovative idea, creativity, originality, convey of thoughts, articulation and conclusion. The participants explained the importance of saving environment and the ways to promote sustainable development. Principal George S Shear highlighted the importance of the 3 Rs (Reduce, Recycle, Reuse).

#Panchkula