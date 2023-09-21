St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

In view of the upcoming Founder’s Day and in remembrance of the guiding light, Andrew J Gosain, the founder of St Xavier’s Schools, a craft session, ‘Creative Hands’, was organised in the junior wing of the school. Students of Pre-Nursery to Class V worked hard to make paper bags, sunglasses, eye masks, name plates, etc from recycled and disposable material. Students put together their artistic, imaginative and creative skills. Headmistress Cynthia Shear appreciated the quality of creative ideas and hard work put in by students and parents.
