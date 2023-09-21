A soccer tournament for boys in the under-17 year category was organised by the school. Seven schools from the tricity participated in the tournament and gave their best to win the coveted cup. In the final match, St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh and St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, played a game of nerves. St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, won the match by 8-6 and bagged the Chairman’s Cup. Ujjawal Goyal from St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, the top scorer of the tournament, was given the ‘Golden Boot Award’. Principal George S Shear congratulated the winners and applauded the efforts made by the students and the coaches.
