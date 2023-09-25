St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The White Hall of the school turned into a majestic ‘Fairy Land’ as students paid tributes to founder, Late Andrew J Gosain, on 36th Founder’s Day. Majestic castles, magnificent crowns, admirable fairy tale characters and beautiful dolls made by students as craft activity on the occasion, adorned every corner of the hall exporting the audience to Disneyland at once. The synchronised performances by the school choir, guitar and flute performance and poetry elocution set the stage on fire. The most awaited event of the celebration was the dance performances based on the fairy tales. The heart-touching performance by tiny tots stole the show. The programme concluded with the inspiring speech given by Chairman I William, followed by the school anthem, “Live for others”.

#Panchkula