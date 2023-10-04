St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

Right to Information Act-2005 Awareness Week was organised at the school. A special assembly and quiz competition were conducted to spread awareness about the Act amongst the students. Students of Class VI to VII participated in the quiz. They not only gained knowledge but also enjoyed answering the various questions that were compiled for them. Principal George S Shear announced the result and congratulated the students on their grand success. He also made the students aware of some more facts about the RTI Act-2005.

#Panchkula