St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

Dasehra was celebrated in the junior wing of the school. It created an atmosphere of joy and happiness among the students. A special morning assembly was conducted to explain the significance of the day as it marks the victory of good over evil. At the same time it was also emphasised that the path of evil only leads us to our misfortunes. Headmistress Cynthia Shear appreciated the celebrations as such celebrations inculcate the knowledge about the culture and values among the children.

#Panchkula