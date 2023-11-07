The 13th Edition of Clive Shear Memorial 6-A-Side Cricket Tournament 2023 was organised by the school at Champs Cricket Academy, Peer Muchalla, Near D mart, Dhakoli. Ten schools from the Tricity participated in the tournament. Principal George S Shear welcomed the teams and encouraged them to give their best and play in true sportsmanship. St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, and CL DAV, Panchkula, played an unmatched innings, defeating all the other teams reaching the finals. St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula went ahead and played amazingly, winning the match by four wickets in the final. Tavish Chaudhary and Prabhsimar Singh of Xavier’s, Panchkula, were declared Best Batsman and Bowler, respectively.

