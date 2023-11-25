St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

A workshop on ‘Good touch and bad touch’ was organised at the school. Students were sensitised to the difference between a safe touch and an unsafe touch. They were guided about talking to a trusted elder about any abuse they face in their life. They were also guided to say a decisive “no” to the person who is making them uncomfortable and crossing the line. The students embibed the learnings very well and the workshop served its true purpose of keeping the children safe in the surroundings.
