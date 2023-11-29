St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

A special assembly was conducted by students of Class VI to VIII on the theme ‘Numeracy and Mathematics’ to celebrate Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav. The assembly started with the prayer to the Almighty, followed by the ‘thought of the day’ encapsulating wisdom in a few lines. Students gave inspirational speeches and enlightened their views on how maths enables and sustains cultural, social, economical and technological advances. The students absorbed the view and vowed to learn, experiment, reason and create. They learnt to be an active and informed citizen, and to contribute socially, culturally and economically.
