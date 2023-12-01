St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The significance of having a sound mental health was discussed in a special assembly organised by students of the school. Students quoted inspiring words to encourage their peers to accept mental health issues. The school counsellor spoke at length on the sensitive topic and motivated students to discuss their problems with a trusted elder. She also motivated students to use a mobile phone judiciously since indiscriminate use of a mobile phone is causing a lot of mental stress unknowingly in a student’s life. Students imbibed the lessons shared in the assembly and it was a great success.

