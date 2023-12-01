St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The significance of having a sound mental health was discussed in a special assembly organised by students of the school. Students quoted inspiring words to encourage their peers to accept mental health issues. The school counsellor spoke at length on the sensitive topic and motivated students to discuss their problems with a trusted elder. She also motivated students to use a mobile phone judiciously since indiscriminate use of a mobile phone is causing a lot of mental stress unknowingly in a student’s life. Students imbibed the lessons shared in the assembly and it was a great success.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km
The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...
15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely
The school authorities immediately alerted police, which rea...
Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'
'In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announci...
CBSE not to award any division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams: Official
Bhardwaj said the Board does not calculate, declare or infor...