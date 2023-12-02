St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Communal Harmony Week. A special assembly led by the students. Focused on fostering unity and understanding, these assemblies featured diverse activities, interfaith dialogues, and cultural presentations. The week showcased the school's commitment in instilling values of tolerance, acceptance and appreciation for diversity.
