St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

To inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship, the school organised the 15th Emily Gosain Memorial Basketball Tournament. Eight schools from the tricity participated in this tournament. Principal George S Sheard welcomed the teams and declared the tournament open. The tournament was played on knock-out basis. A battle of nerves was witnessed between the competent teams. The semi-finalists exhibited their grit and determination to score the winning points against their opponents on the concluding day of the tournament. St. Joseph School, Chandigarh defeated Holy Child School, Morni, by 39-35 in the final match and won the prestigious tournament. Navneet Sandhu of St. Joseph School, Chandigarh emerged as the most promising player of the tournament. Principal George S. Shear congratulated the winners and handed over the trophy to the winning team.

