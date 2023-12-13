St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula

A special assembly was conducted by the students of classes VI to X on the theme ‘Reading and Expression’ to celebrate Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav. The assembly commenced with a prayer, invoking blessings of the Almighty, which was followed by the ‘Thought for the Day’. Students delivered inspirational speeches and highlighted the importance of reading and expression and how it helps them to express more effectively and articulately in writing and speaking. The tips shared would help them to develop language skill, vocabulary and fluency.
