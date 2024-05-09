St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The school held its highly anticipated event for classes VI to X. The competition showcased the impressive talents of the students as they engaged in thought-provoking debates on pertinent topics. The competition was organised to foster critical thinking, public speaking skills and teamwork among the students. The topics for the competitions were “It is better to be good at academics than to be good at sports” and “Success is more important than happiness”. The rules and regulations of the contest were explained, and the speakers argued for and against the topics. The debate confidently presented their views, which were extremely well-researched. Principal George S Shear encouraged them to enhance their oratory skills .The event was a great learning experience and truly a memorable one.
