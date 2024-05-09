St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The school organised a workshop on ‘Stress management in children’. The spokesperson, Dr Kriti Anand, Psychiatrist, Paras Hospital, shared many valuable insights regarding the common sources of stress in children and factors that would help prevent stress in them. She encouraged the parents to have clear expectations from their children; to inculcate positive discipline in them and to add good nutrition and exercise in their daily routine. She motivated the parents to be available and open to talk with their children when they are ready. Parents appreciated the efforts made by the school in this significant direction. The workshop was received heartily by the parents.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula