St. Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The School celebrated 'Mother's Day' by conducting a special assembly where students expressed their respect and gratitude towards their mothers through poems and speeches. A collage making competition was organised for the students in which they participated enthusiastically. Principal George S. Shear appreciated the students' efforts with his kind words.
