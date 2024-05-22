St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

With the aim of providing a joyful learning experience to the young learners and help them strengthen their public speaking skills, Kavyanjali – Hindi poetry recitation competition was organised in the junior wing of the school. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation by students. They recited poems with great zeal and mesmerised everyone with their exquisite expressions, memorisation and clarity in Hindi language. Headmistress Cynthia Shear, while appreciating the artistic activities and presentation of the youngsters, wished them a bright future ahead.
