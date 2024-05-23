St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

In order to beat the heat, the junior wing of the school organized a ‘Beach Party’ for the tiny tots. The activity gave relief to the tiny tots from scorching heat. The beach ambience came alive with splash water pool and colourful umbrellas. Smiling faces, twinkling eyes and vibrant actions of the little ones showed their happiness and joy. The little ‘beachcombers’ splashed, laughed and explored their way through a day-filled with colourful fun. Headmistress Cynthia Shear lauded the efforts made by teachers. Indeed, it was a euphoric moment to see the kids having fun on the beach.
