St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

In order to beat the heat, the junior wing of the school organized a ‘Beach Party’ for the tiny tots. The activity gave relief to the tiny tots from scorching heat. The beach ambience came alive with splash water pool and colourful umbrellas. Smiling faces, twinkling eyes and vibrant actions of the little ones showed their happiness and joy. The little ‘beachcombers’ splashed, laughed and explored their way through a day-filled with colourful fun. Headmistress Cynthia Shear lauded the efforts made by teachers. Indeed, it was a euphoric moment to see the kids having fun on the beach.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Many farm leaders move from their homes in anticipation earl...
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
‘Sham leading to scam’: Congress blasts Election Commission for not sharing data
Poll body’s SC affidavit on disclosure of Form 17C info crea...