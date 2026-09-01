St. Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, celebrate National Sports Day

St. Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, commemorated National Sports Day with a vibrant Special Assembly and English Reading Competitions for students of classes I to X. The Special Assembly featured engaging presentations that highlighted the significance of physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle, while also emphasising the values of resilience, discipline, teamwork and fair play that sports instil in young minds. The English Reading Competitions added a creative dimension to the celebration, providing students with an opportunity to express themselves confidently on stage. This year’s performances reflected originality, thoughtful expression and a remarkable command of language. The celebration brought together fitness, creativity and enthusiasm, creating enriching learning experiences inspired by the enduring spirit of sportsmanship.

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