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Home / The School Tribune / St. Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, celebrate National Sports Day

St. Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, celebrate National Sports Day

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:33 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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St. Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, commemorated National Sports Day with a vibrant Special Assembly and English Reading Competitions for students of classes I to X. The Special Assembly featured engaging presentations that highlighted the significance of physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle, while also emphasising the values of resilience, discipline, teamwork and fair play that sports instil in young minds. The English Reading Competitions added a creative dimension to the celebration, providing students with an opportunity to express themselves confidently on stage. This year’s performances reflected originality, thoughtful expression and a remarkable command of language. The celebration brought together fitness, creativity and enthusiasm, creating enriching learning experiences inspired by the enduring spirit of sportsmanship.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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