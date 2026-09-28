St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, celebrates Founder’s Day

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, celebrated Founder’s Day 2026 with enthusiasm and reverence, commemorating the vision and legacy of its founder, Late Andrew J Gosain. The programme began with a welcome, school prayer and an inspiring address by the school Captain highlighting the founder’s vision and the values that form the foundation of the school. Students presented four one-act plays based on William Shakespeare’s works, showcasing their acting and literary skills. The cultural programme also featured senior students’ dance, elocution and duet singing, followed by a special performance by the junior school. Principal George S Shear delivered the vote of thanks. The celebration concluded with the school anthem, reaffirming the values and vision of the institution.

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