St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, celebrates World Students' Day

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, marked the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, celebrated globally as World Students' Day, with a special morning assembly dedicated to his life and teachings. The assembly commenced with a reflection on Dr Kalam's core values, followed by a student-led news roundup focusing on recent advancements in science and technology. A faculty member addressed the gathering, encouraging students to embody Dr Kalam's perseverance, scientific mindset and dedication to national progress. The event concluded with students taking a pledge to cultivate curiosity, think critically and use their education to make a positive impact on society.

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