St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula hosts basketball tournament

The school hosted the Emily Gosain Memorial Basketball Tournament (Boys) 2026-27y. The matches showcased exemplary performances by all the teams. The first semi-final was won by The Gurukul School, Sector 20, Panchkula, against Sky World School, Panchkula. In the second semi-final, the host school defeated Aasma International School, Mohali. The runners-up trophy went to The Gurukul School, Panchkula, while the host school lifted the Winner's Cup. Dhimanshu of St. Xavier's High School bagged the most promising player award. Principal George S Shear applauded the performance of all the players.

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